Daytime Emmy Noms to Be Announced May 9

Nominations

for the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday by Today co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and

Hoda Kotb at 10 a.m. ET, during the third of the show, the National Academy

of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday.

Following

the announcement, all the nominations will be posted on the NATAS

homepage the NATAS Daytime website as

well as under the 'downloads' link on the Daytime website.

The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place June 23 at the

Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. TheNATAS is currently working out a deal with HLN to broadcast this year's awards.