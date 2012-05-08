Daytime Emmy Noms to Be Announced May 9
Nominations
for the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday by Today co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and
Hoda Kotb at 10 a.m. ET, during the third of the show, the National Academy
of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday.
Following
the announcement, all the nominations will be posted on the NATAS
homepage the NATAS Daytime website as
well as under the 'downloads' link on the Daytime website.
The 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place June 23 at the
Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. TheNATAS is currently working out a deal with HLN to broadcast this year's awards.
