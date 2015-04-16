Daytime Emmy Awards Presenters Announced

Presenters for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday.

Among those announced are Regis Philbin, Steve Harvey, Marie Osmond, Craig Ferguson, Nancy O’Dell, Shemar Moore and Alex Trebek.

Soap stars presenting include The Young and the Restless’ Daniel Goddard, Justin Hartley and Melissa Claire Egan; General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms and Ryan Paevey; Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall, Freddie Smith and Guy Wilson; and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacob Young, Karla Mosley and Linsey Godfrey.

The ceremony will be hosted by Tyra Banks and held live on Pop on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Michael Levitt, Gary Tellalian and Mike Rothman are set to executive produce.