‘Days of Our Lives’ Producer, Former Comcast Exec Team Up for Web Soaps

Corday Productions and All Screens Media announced a new joint venture Friday, Net Soaps/Net Novelas, aimed at producing original online content for the international market with an emphasis on the U.S., Latin America and Brazil.

“This new venture is about taking the passion consumers have for soaps and novelas into a new era,” said Ken Corday, CEO of Corday Productions. “This will be original content that the fans will play a role in greenlighting and casting, delivered in a form that can build devoted communities of fans in the digital space.”

Corday Productions is the company behind long-running U.S. soap opera Days of Our Lives. All Screens Media was founded by former Comcast vice president of content Peter Heumiller.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Ken and his team,” said Heumiller. “His knowledge, experience and stature within the entertainment world will help Net Soaps/Net Novelas in immeasurable ways. Ken will be selecting and mentoring the next generation of producers, stars and writers.”