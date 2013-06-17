'Days of Our Lives,' 'Dr. Oz,' 'Ellen' Win Daytime Emmys
NBC's Days of Our Lives won the award for outstanding drama
series for the first time in 38 years at the 40th Annual Daytime
Emmy Awards Sunday night, its second win in the category.
But it was CBS that dominated the list of winners with its
programs taking home eight awards, including CBS Sunday Morning, which won its
first Daytime Emmy for outstanding morning program, beating out ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today. The network's other wins were The
Price is Right for outstanding game show, The Young and the Restless' Doug
Davidson for lead actor in a drama series, B&B's Heather Tom for lead
actress in a drama series, B&B's Scott Clifton and Y&R's Billy Miller
for supporting actor in a drama series, and Bold and the Beautiful for writing and
directing teams.
The night's top talk awards went to Sony's The Dr. Oz Show
for outstanding talk show -- informative and Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres
Show for talk show -- entertainment. Ricki Lake won outstanding talk show host for Twentieth's The Ricki
Lake Show.
ABC's General Hospital took home two wins -- Julie Marie
Berman for supporting actress and Kristen Alderson for younger actress. The
network's short-lived Good Morning America spinoff Good Afternoon America won for original
song.
George Lucas accepted his first Emmy for Cartoon Network's
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won for outstanding special class -- animated program.
Food Network's Best Thing I Ever Ate and Trisha's Southern
Kitchen shared the award for outstanding culinary program, while Lidia
Bastianich won outstanding culinary host for Lidia's Italy on PBS.
Days' Chandler Massey took the award for younger actor in a
drama series and Ben Bailey won for best game show host for Discovery Channel's now-canceled Cash Cab. Rounding out the night's honorees were Monty Hall and Bob Stewart, who each received Lifetime
Achievement awards.
The Daytime Emmys were televised on HLN and hosted by Sam Champion,
Robin Meade and A.J. Hammer from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
