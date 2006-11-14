A Day of SpongeBob Scores for Nickelodeon

A day-long marathon of SpongeBob SquarePants led Nickelodeon to its most-viewed day ever on Friday, Nov. 10. The kids network averaged 4.4 million total viewers during the day and 2.5 million kids 2-11, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nick scheduled the marathon to lead into a new SpongeBob special, Best Day Ever, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, which was followed by the TV premiere of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 8 p.m.



The Paramount/Nickelodeon Movies flick averaged 4.4 million kids 2-11 and 7.31 million total viewers. That made it the second-most-viewed cable show for the week ending Nov. 12, behind ESPN's Raiders/Seahawks game, which averaged 9.94 million viewers at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6.



Football put ESPN atop the cable networks overall in prime for the week. The network averaged 3.49 million viewers during prime. It was followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.47 million, USA with 2.28 million and TNT with 2.12 million.