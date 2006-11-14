A Day of SpongeBob Scores for Nickelodeon
By Anne Becker
A day-long marathon of SpongeBob SquarePants led Nickelodeon to its most-viewed day ever on Friday, Nov. 10. The kids network averaged 4.4 million total viewers during the day and 2.5 million kids 2-11, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Nick scheduled the marathon to lead into a new SpongeBob special, Best Day Ever, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, which was followed by the TV premiere of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 8 p.m.
The Paramount/Nickelodeon Movies flick averaged 4.4 million kids 2-11 and 7.31 million total viewers. That made it the second-most-viewed cable show for the week ending Nov. 12, behind ESPN's Raiders/Seahawks game, which averaged 9.94 million viewers at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Football put ESPN atop the cable networks overall in prime for the week. The network averaged 3.49 million viewers during prime. It was followed by non-ad-supported Disney with 2.47 million, USA with 2.28 million and TNT with 2.12 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.