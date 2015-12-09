Dawkins Named Executive VP for TeenNick, Nicktoons

Nickelodeon promoted Keith Dawkins to executive VP for TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Dawkins, who had been senior VP and general manager for Nicktoons and TeenNick, also will continue to oversee The Splat and NickSports.

The Splat is TeenNick’s multiscreen destination for millennials featuring popular Nickelodeon content from the 1990s and beyond.

NickSports features long- and short-form original and acquired content from athletes and leagues.

In his new role, Dawkins will seek further programming and partnership opportunities for The Splat and deepen Nick’s relatioships with sports leagues and athletes for content and marketing opportunities for NickSports, the company said.