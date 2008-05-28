David Perler Tapped to Helm Bonnie Hunt Show

David Perler will be named co-executive producer of Telepictures Productions’ new Bonnie Hunt Show, which launches Sept. 8.

Perler joins other executive producers Hunt, Jim Paratore and Don Lake.

Perler, who executive-produced the pilot for the new talk show, was an EP on the Tony Danza Show and also a supervising producer of The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He has also worked on Leeza and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“David has a proven track record in daytime, creating shows that resonate with female viewers, and his varied experience in talk, lifestyle and reality shows will serve the range of the series we are set to produce,” Telepictures president Hilary Estey McLoughlin said.

The new show is from Bob & Alice Productions and Paratore’s paraMedia, in association with Telepictures, and it will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.