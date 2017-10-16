David O. Russell Drama, Starring De Niro and Produced by Weinstein, Not Moving Forward

A TV project from David O. Russell, starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore and produced by The Weinstein Company, will not continue at Amazon in light of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment imbroglio.

The project did not have a title and had not begun production.

A statement from Russell, De Niro and Moore said the pricey series would not move forward elsewhere. “We support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was suspended indefinitely last week over a sexual harassment allegation.

Not much is known about the Russell project, a drama. Amazon reportedly had signed on for two seasons at $160 million.

Amazon is moving forward with another Weinstein Company TV project, The Romanoffs, without the involvement of Harvey Weinstein. Matthew Weiner is behind that drama.

Harvey Weinstein was co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, with his brother Bob, but was fired last week.