David Neal to Lead Fox Sports' World Cup Coverage
Fox Sports Media Group has tapped longtime NBC sports
producer David Neal to head up the network's upcoming FIFA World Cup coverage.
Neal will be tasked with designing the production infrastructure for FSMG's
stadium and studio operations, as well as forming the on-air, production and
technical teams that will call and present the action. Last October, Foxgained exclusive U.S. television rights to the World Cup, beating out
longtime rights-holder ESPN. Fox takes over beginning in 2015 with the Women's
World Cup in Canada. Fox's deal carries through 2022.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have David Neal, the consummate television
professional, join us to lead our World Cup coverage and work closely with Fox
Soccer," said John Entz, executive producer, FSMG. "Very few
producers have the requisite experience that would qualify them to assume this
responsibility, but clearly David does. In his 30 years at NBC he led complex
international events like the Olympics, as well as the NBA Finals, World Series
and countless others. We expect him to use his talent, vast experience
and organizational skills to build and implement Fox's world-class World Cup
coverage."
In his three decades at NBC, Neal produced nine Olympics, four NBA Finals, two
World Series and a Super Bowl pregame show.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Fox Sports family and to welcome the
world's premier sports event to a new home," added Neal. "I look
forward to working with the amazing team here at Fox, and I have no doubt that
we'll work together to make the FIFA World Cup on Fox into unforgettable
television events."
