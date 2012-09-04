David Neal to Lead Fox Sports' World Cup Coverage

Fox Sports Media Group has tapped longtime NBC sports

producer David Neal to head up the network's upcoming FIFA World Cup coverage.





Neal will be tasked with designing the production infrastructure for FSMG's

stadium and studio operations, as well as forming the on-air, production and

technical teams that will call and present the action. Last October, Foxgained exclusive U.S. television rights to the World Cup, beating out

longtime rights-holder ESPN. Fox takes over beginning in 2015 with the Women's

World Cup in Canada. Fox's deal carries through 2022.





"We are incredibly fortunate to have David Neal, the consummate television

professional, join us to lead our World Cup coverage and work closely with Fox

Soccer," said John Entz, executive producer, FSMG. "Very few

producers have the requisite experience that would qualify them to assume this

responsibility, but clearly David does. In his 30 years at NBC he led complex

international events like the Olympics, as well as the NBA Finals, World Series

and countless others. We expect him to use his talent, vast experience

and organizational skills to build and implement Fox's world-class World Cup

coverage."





In his three decades at NBC, Neal produced nine Olympics, four NBA Finals, two

World Series and a Super Bowl pregame show.





"I'm thrilled to be joining the Fox Sports family and to welcome the

world's premier sports event to a new home," added Neal. "I look

forward to working with the amazing team here at Fox, and I have no doubt that

we'll work together to make the FIFA World Cup on Fox into unforgettable

television events."

