David Muir Named '20/20' Co-Anchor

David Muir will join Elizabeth Vargas as co-anchor of ABC

News' 20/20. He replaces Chris Cuomo,

who is leaving the network to anchor a new morning show for CNN.

Muir will continue to anchor the weekend editions of World News and serve as substitute

anchor for Diane Sawyer during the week as well as report for the broadcast.

"David has a true talent for connecting with our viewers,

and his award-winning reporting will now find a new home at 20/20," said ABC News president Ben Sherwood

in a memo to the news division. "I'm delighted he's bringing his ample

storytelling skills to Friday nights in primetime, where Elizabeth and the team

are delivering the biggest audience in years."

Muir has been at ABC News since 2003. The 20/20 gig will up his exposure on the

network even more; in 2012 he held the title for more hours on-air than any other

correspondent at any news division.