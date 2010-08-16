David Madden Named President of FtvS

David Madden has been named President, Fox Television

Studios. He replaces Emiliano Calemzuk, who departed FtvS earlier this month to

head up U.S. operations for Elisabeth Murdoch's Shine Group.

Madden's promotion was widely expected. He has been at FtvS

for 10 years, most recently as executive VP of the studio where he oversees

creative development and production and has been responsible for successful

cable series including USA's Burn Notice

and White Collar, TNT's Saving Grace and FX's The Shield. FtvS has also produced a

slew of summer replacement series for broadcast networks including The Good Guys for Fox, The Gates for ABC and Persons Unknown for NBC.

Madden will report to Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen

of Twentieth Century Fox Television.

"David has been front and center throughout FtvS' rise to

its current position as one of the premiere brands in cable programming,"

Newman and Walden said in a statement. "He has earned the respect of the

creative community as well as his colleagues, network executives and agents,

throughout his decade-long tenure at the studio. This promotion is well

deserved and we could not feel more confident about David's ability to not only

maintain the company's current momentum, but to grow and evolve FtvS in the

coming years."

Madden added: "After 10 wonderful, complicated and

interesting years at FtvS, I am deeply honored to be the company's next

president, and to be following in the footsteps of someone I admire as much as

Emiliano Calemzuk. This may be the easiest transition in industry history,

since I have such respect and fond feelings for all the people I work with. Our

agenda going forward will be simple: to do more, to do it better, and even to

be more profitable, while still taking some chances. I want to thank Dana

Walden and Gary Newman for their long-term, genuine commitment to FtvS and to

me, personally, and for their confidence that we all will continue to create a

home at FtvS for compelling, character-driven projects that often come from

unexpected places."