David Linde Named Participant Media CEO

Socially minded storyteller Participant Media has tapped David Linde to be chief executive officer starting Nov. 1. Linde joins Participant from Lava Bear Films, which he launched after leader stints at Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Good Machine and Miramax.

Participant is primarily a film outfit, and also owns the TV net Pivot.

“David is the perfect leader for Participant,” said Jeff Skoll, founder and chairman. “David has the creative acumen to tell stories on the issues that matter, the respect of the artistic and business communities, and entrepreneurial talent to advance these stories by any means possible throughout the world.”

Participant has a slate of 12 films in 2015, including Tom McCarthy’s Spotlight.

Pivot, which launched in 2013, reaches more than 50 million households in the U.S.

“Jeff’s vision is vitally distinct and powerful and offers partners around the world tremendous opportunity,” said Linde. “It’s an absolutely unique chance to combine my professional experience and relationships with my intellectual and emotional priorities, and expand Participant Media’s impact on a global level.”

Linde previously was chairman of Universal Pictures, and prior to that, ran film studio Focus Features (with James Schamus) and its genre division, Rogue Pictures, which were formed from Universal’s acquisition of Good Machine and Good Machine International GMI, of which Linde was a partner.

Linde will continue to work with Lava Bear’s president and partner, Tory Metzger, on the company’s 2016 release slate.