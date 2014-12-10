David Letterman to Sign Off From ‘Late Show’ May 20

David Letterman will officially end his 22-year tenure hosting The Late Show on May 20, CBS announced on Wednesday.

“David Letterman has given to all of us a remarkable legacy of achievement and creative brilliance that will never be forgotten,” said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corp. “It’s going to be tough to say goodbye, but I know we will all cherish the shows leading up to Dave’s final broadcast in May.”

CBS did not reveal when Stephen Colbert will make his Late Show debut, but now that Letterman has set the date for his final show, an announcement should come shortly. Colbert will sign off from his Comedy Central show The Colbert Report, on Dec. 18.

The May sign-off will give new Late Late Show host James Corden, who takes over in March, a few months to establish himself in the 12:35 a.m. time slot.