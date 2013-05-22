David Janollari Signs First-Look Deal With NBC
David Janollari has signed a three-year development deal
with Universal Television to develop scripted series for NBC.
Janollari was most recently the head of programming for MTV,
leading the network into scripted programming from 2010-12. Among the shows
that premiered while he was at the cable network were Teen Wolf and Awkward.
Janollari left MTV after hiscontract was up last fall, deciding not to renew.
The deal also reunites Janollari with NBC entertainment
president Bob Greenblatt, with whom he developed Six
Feet Under, Elvis and American Family, among others.
"Our goal is to make deals with the best creative
producers in our business and David Janollari exemplifies this," said Bela
Bajaria, executive VP of Universal Television. "Not only have I had the
pleasure of working with him when he was a producer in the trenches, but he
also has experience as an executive at three different networks which gives him
added insight into the complexities and ever-changing programming needs of our
industry at this moment. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Universal
Television family."
The
Hollywood Reporter
first reported the story.
