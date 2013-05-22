David Janollari Signs First-Look Deal With NBC

David Janollari has signed a three-year development deal

with Universal Television to develop scripted series for NBC.





Janollari was most recently the head of programming for MTV,

leading the network into scripted programming from 2010-12. Among the shows

that premiered while he was at the cable network were Teen Wolf and Awkward.

Janollari left MTV after hiscontract was up last fall, deciding not to renew.





The deal also reunites Janollari with NBC entertainment

president Bob Greenblatt, with whom he developed Six

Feet Under, Elvis and American Family, among others.





"Our goal is to make deals with the best creative

producers in our business and David Janollari exemplifies this," said Bela

Bajaria, executive VP of Universal Television. "Not only have I had the

pleasure of working with him when he was a producer in the trenches, but he

also has experience as an executive at three different networks which gives him

added insight into the complexities and ever-changing programming needs of our

industry at this moment. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Universal

Television family."



The

Hollywood Reporter

first reported the story.