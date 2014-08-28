David Hyde Pierce to Join ‘The Good Wife’

David Hyde Pierce will return to television next season in a recurring role on The Good Wife, CBS announced Thursday. The role will be his first on television since Frasier ended in 2004.

On The Good Wife, Pierce will play a television news legal commentator who decides to run for office in Chicago.

Pierce won four Emmy awards for playing Dr. Niles Crane on NBC’s Frasier, a role he held for the entirety of the show’s 11-season run. He has spent most of the last decade acting on stage, appearing on Broadway in Monty Python’s Spamalot, La Bête and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He won a Tony Award in 2007 for his performance on Broadway in Curtains.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled and flattered that David’s making The Good Wife his first TV role since Frasier,” said Good Wife executive producers Robert and Michelle King. “We’re tremendous fans of his dramatic skills as well as his comedy.”

The new season of The Good Wife is scheduled to premiere Sept. 21.