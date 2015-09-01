David Hill, Reginald Hudlin to Produce Academy Awards

Former Fox senior executive David Hill and film industry luminary Reginald Hudlin are on board to produce the 88th Academy Awards on ABC. The gala will be held in Hollywood Feb. 28. Hill most recently was senior executive VP of 21st Century Fox; he was previously the chairman and CEO of Fox Sports Media Group. Hudlin, a writer, director, producer and executive, received a 2012 Best Picture Oscar nomination as a producer of "Django Unchained." Other film credits include “Boomerang and “The Great White Hype”.

It’s the pair’s first involvement with the telecast, which remains one of the top live TV events on the calendar despite a recent ratings rut.

“We’re delighted to have this talented team on board,” said Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Academy president. “David is a true innovator with a dynamic personality. His vast experience as a live events producer, coupled with Reggie’s energy, creativity and talent as a filmmaker, is sure to make this year’s Oscar telecast a memorable one.”

Hill called it a “great and exciting honor,” while Hudlin vowed that “this year’s awards will be a celebration of the total range of cinema.”