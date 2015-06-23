David Hill Leaving 21st Century Fox to Launch Production Company

Following the news that Rupert Murdoch would relinquish his post as CEO of 21st Century Fox to his son James, another longtime Fox employee will be leaving as well.

David Hill, who has served as senior executive VP for 21st Century Fox and chairman of National Geographic’s U.S. channels, will step down in July to launch a production company, Hilly, which will focus on live TV, reality shows and digital investments, which will be backed by Fox.

“David is a dynamic and imaginative leader who has changed the experience of nearly all major sports on three continents,” said Rupert Murdoch. “Whether it was launching Sky Television, the Fox Network, Fox Sports or the Regional Sports Networks, we owe him an enormous debt for his nearly thirty years of contributions.”

While Hill has served in a senior executive role with 21st Century the past few years, he is known primarily as the architect of Fox Sports.

Hill was president of Fox Sports from its 1994 launch until 1997, when he was named chairman of the Fox network through 1999. He then was upped to chairman of Fox Sports Media Group and spearheaded the growth of the company’s regional sports networks and its national cable networks, Fox Sports 1 and 2, in 2013.

James Murdoch is set to take over as CEO beginning July 1 from his father Rupert and COO Chase Carey, who will also step down.

The departure is not connected with recent senior management appointments.