David Goldman Joins SpaceX

David Goldman has joined SpaceX as director of satellite policy.

Goldman was most recently chief telecom counsel for the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Democrats, a role he took in 2015.

Prior to that, he was the senior legal adviser to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. He had joined Rosenworcel’s office from the Senate Commerce Committee, where he was communications, tech and internet counsel.

SpaceX is the Elon Musk-backed company using low-earth orbit satellites to deliver broadband. The FCC in March approved its plan.