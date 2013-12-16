David E. Kelley and Jay Leno Among Inductees to Television Academy's Hall of Fame

The Television Academy announced the inductees to its 23rd Hall of Fame on Monday.

Honorees include Dolby Laboratory founder Ray Dolby, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, writer-producer David E. Kelley, late night host Jay Leno, Fox Broadcasting Company founder Rupert Murdoch and ABC Network exec Brandon Stoddard. Dolby will be inducted posthumously.

The 2014 Hall of Fame class will be inducted on March 11, 2014, during a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire.

"The six individuals being inducted into the Hall of Fame have all made a profound impact on the landscape of television, leaving their own mark within our industry and with audiences around the world," said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Bruce Rosenblum. "Their groundbreaking contributions will last for generations, making them true icons who could not be more deserving of the Television Academy’s highest honor."

The ceremony will be executive produced by Phil Gurin, who has produced shows such as Oh Sit! and Shark Tank, in partnership with the Television Academy Foundation.

More than 130 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its 1984 launch.