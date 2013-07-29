David Chalian Joining CNN's 'Crossfire'

David Chalian is joining CNN to be supervising producer of

its upcoming reboot of Crossfire, a network spokesperson confirmed on

Monday.

Chalian was most recently video director at Politico, a

position he left earlier this month, and previously served as political

director for ABC News, political editor for PBS NewsHour and Washington

bureau chief for Yahoo. He was dismissed from ABC News/Yahoo in 2012 after a

controversial comment he made about the GOP and African Americans was caught on

an open mic during the Republican National Convention.

Rebecca Cutler is executive producer of the new

version of Crossfire, which will be hosted by Newt Gingrich, S.E. Cupp,

Stephanie Cutter and Van Jones and will return this fall.