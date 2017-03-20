Dave Watson Named CEO at Comcast Cable

Comcast said that Dave Watson will become president of Comcast Cable, effective April. 1.



He succeeds Neil Smit, who becomes vice chairman of Comcast Corp. After working with Watson on a transition, Smit will work part-time with Comcast's top execs to develop future technology-oriented business opportunities, the company said.



Watson has been COO of Comcast Cable since 2010. He helped Comcast's transition from analog to IPTV and from early entry into high-speed internet to delivering gigabit speeds. He has also played a key role in Comcast's expansion into commercial business services and in the development of its advertising businesses.



"Dave Watson is the perfect new leader of Comcast Cable," said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. "There are few people in the cable industry who have his breadth and depth of experience. Dave, along with Neil and the executive teams across the cable division, drove the operating strategy and execution that have led to phenomenal growth over the last several years as well as our focus on the customer experience and the improvements we have made recently. Dave knows the business and has a track record of delivering results."



Roberts added that "Neil has been an extraordinary leader and has helped transform Comcast Cable into the top cable and broadband company in the nation. He is not only an exceptional executive, but he is also one of the finest individuals with whom I have had the privilege to work. Neil and his team have created an innovation engine at Comcast Cable, with countless new and game-changing products and businesses."