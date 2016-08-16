Dave Matthews Stars in State Farm-TNT Concert

Dave Matthews Band’s 25th anniversary concert will appear on TNT in September as part of State Farm’s Neighborhood Sessions series.

The series features musicians returning home to thank neighbors and the communities they came from.

The Dave Matthews Band was formed in Charlottesville, Va., and band members visit various locations in town and introduce neighbors who are making positive changes. That bolsters State Farm’s message that “Good Neighbors Help Life Go Right.”

Neighborhood Sessions featuring Dave Matthews Band airs Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. following the finale of TNT’s series The Last Ship. The special is the third in the series, following Jennifer Lopez visiting the Bronx and Toby Keith, who taped a concert in Moore, Oklahoma last year.

The 2015 special generated 171 million impressions and generated brand lift particularly among viewers 35 and younger and the primary insurance decision makers in their households, Turner said its customer research found.

The series was launched by State Farm with its ad agency Translation. State Farm also worked with Turner’s Ignite branded content unit to create a campaign on learning, digital and social platforms that includes custom videos featuring the band. The video will run in isolated commercial pods in primetime on Turner networks Adult Swim, TBS, TNT and truTV.