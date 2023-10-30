Dave Malkoff Leaves Weather Channel for CBS Innovation Lab

Dave Malkoff, who was chief environmental correspondent at The Weather Channel, is departing that outfit for CBS News and Stations, where he will be a national correspondent at the CBS Innovation Lab. He will be based in Atlanta and “will deliver live news and weather coverage as well as in-depth storytelling on topics of national interest,” CBS News said.

Malkoff previously worked at KCBS Los Angeles and WFOR Miami, both part of the CBS group.

“Dave’s vast reporting experience and dynamic storytelling style is a valuable addition to our severe weather, breaking news and major story coverage. He’s excellent at exploring issues in a comprehensive way and with unique perspective,” said Chad Cross, CBS News VP of content development.

In his career, Malkoff has covered California’s wildfires, Oklahoma’s tornadoes and Hurricane Katrina, among other disasters.

His TV career started at WBNS Columbus, where he was an overnight anchor while studying at Ohio State. He has also worked at stations in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

CBS Stations announced the Innovation Lab last year. Based at KTVT-KTXA Dallas-Fort Worth, the lab is the base for a team of CBS News and Stations employees that has been asked “to experiment with next-generation storytelling, including data journalism, and also test new products, workflows and production models for the future,” according to CBS Stations.

Malkoff announced his new role on X.