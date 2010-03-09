Dauman: Viacom Could Return To Hulu

Just hours before it is scheduled to remove

content from two popular

Comedy Central shows from online TV site Hulu, Viacom CEO Philippe

Dauman told

an audience at an investor conference that it could return to the site,

but

only if there was a way to monetize the content.

Viacom is scheduled to pull two popular Comedy Central programs -- The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

and The Colbert Report --

from

Hulu.com at 11:59 p.m.

(PST) on March 9. At the Credit Suisse Global Media and

Communications conference in Palm

Beach , Fla. , Tuesday,

Dauman said that the shows could eventually return to the online

service.

Dauman said that Viacom always considered its

Hulu relationship, which

began 21-months ago, a test.

"In the current economic model, there is not that much in it for us to

continue at this time," Dauman said at the conference. "If they can

get to the point where the monetization model is better, then we may go

back."

