Dauman: TV Everywhere Will Take Time

In contrast to an earlier presentation by Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that TV Everywhere will take as long as three years to take hold.

Viacom, which includes major cable networks like BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, has offered its programming to distributors on an authenticated basis, but Dauman, speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom conference in Palm Beach. Fla., said there are still several issues to work out.

Earlier in the day at the conference, Time Warner chairman and CEO Bewkes called for all major networks to offer more authenticated content, or face the consequences of dwindling viewers.

"It's been a slow process mostly because there have been issues with technical capabilities on the part of many distributors," Dauman said, adding that Viacom has authentication deals with FiOs and Cablevision and he expects more deals to happen in the future.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.