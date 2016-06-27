Dauman: Shari Redstone Should Be Nixed as Trustee

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman says that it is Shari Redstone who should be ejected as a trustee of her father Sumner Redstone’s trust and a director of the family company that controls the family’s media empire.

On Monday, Dauman filed papers opposing the dismissal of his suit in Massachusetts challenging the Redstone’s move to remove him as a trustee of the trust and director of National Amusements.

Dauman and another director, George Abrams, allege that Shari Redstone is applying undue influence over her ailing 93-year-old father in undoing the arrangements he made for managing Viacom and CBS after he is no longer able to do so.

The papers claim that after long being estranged from her father, she has swooped in and isolated him from long-time business associates and advisors and is making moves to grab control of the media companies.

In the papers, Dauman says that should his allegations be proven correct, it is Shari Redstone and her supporters who could be ejected as trustees. “Individuals who have taken part in the scheme alleged here may we be adjudicated unqualified to continue serving as trustees,” according to the motion.

A hearing in the case is schedule for June 30.

Should the case continue, Dauman is seeking an immediate mental examination of Sumner Redstone. In the papers, Dauman notes that a judge in Delaware is waiting on the Massachusetts court to look into Redstone’s mental capacity and his ability to make decisions before weighing in on a move to eject Dauman and other directors from Viacom’s board.