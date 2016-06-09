Dauman Says Viacom Upfront Halfway Done

Related: Fight With Redstone Delays Paramount Deal

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman says it is more than half way done with its upfront deals.

Speaking at the Gabelli & Co. Movie & Entertainment Conference Thursday, Dauman said that Viacom has been getting price increases in the high single digit range and seeing volume up in the mid- to high-single digit range.

Viacom has often started its upfront deals earlier than others in the market because it attracts a lot of viewers in the younger, hard to reach demographic. This year's market was expected to be strong, but buyers were resisting paying double digit price increases.

With ratings for many of its cable networks down, Viacom has been reporting lower advertising revenues in the last several quarters.

But Dauman said Viacom was having a strong performance in the upfront because of its brands and because of its data driven products for better targeting ad campaigns.