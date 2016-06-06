Dauman Responds to Charges by Redstone

In a court filing Monday, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman responded to charges made by his long-time boss and the company’s controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone.

Dauman said that an examination by a geriatric psychiatrist presented by Redstone showing that the 93-year-old mogul was capable of making decisions was “one-sided, uncross-examined and distorted.”

He also said that the idea that the current trustees can ratify the move made by Redstone to remove Dauman and another long-time director for the trust that will control Redstone’s $40 billion media empire is specious.

Redstone moved to remove Dauman and George Abrams as trustees of the trust and also as directors of National Amusements, Redstone’s privately held company that owns 80% voting interests in CBS and Viacom.

Dauman and Abrams sued in Massachusetts and are seeking expedited discovery. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.