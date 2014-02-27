'Dating Game' Host Jim Lange Dies at 81

Former TV host Jim Lange died on Tuesday. He was 81.

Lange had a heart attack at his Mill Valley, Calif. home, his wife Nancy told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Lange had a successful career in radio, but he is best known for hosting ABC's The Dating Game, which debuted in 1965 and on which he appeared for more than a decade. He also hosted the game shows Hollywood Connection, $100,000 Name That Tune and The New Newlywed Game.

Lange is survived by his sister, five children, two stepchildren and four grandchildren.