Dates Set for Digital Content NewFront Shows

The 2015 Digital Content NewFronts will be held in New York April 27 through May 6, the Interactive Advertising Bureau said.

The event marks the fourth year that digital companies have gotten together to show their video programming to potential advertisers. The IAB says spending on digital video rose 18% in 2013 to $2.8 billion, making it one of the fastest growing advertising media.

Founding members AOL, DigtasLBi, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft and Yahoo will again present at the event. At this point, they will be joined by companies including BuzzFeed, Conde Nast Entertainment, Sony’s Crackle, Discovery Digital Networks, Machiniima, Maker Studios, Mode Media, National Geographic, Time Warner Cable Vevo and Vice. Others might join the roster.

“Last year’s NewFronts provided a defining moment for original digital video programming, as marketers, media buyers and the press were wowed by knockout presentations that not only turned heads, but moved dollars,” Anna Bager, senior VP, Mobile and Video, IAB, and head of the new IAB Digital Video Center of Excellence, said in a statement. "Consumers are captivated by original digital video, whether watching it on a computer, tablet, smartphone or internet-connected TV, and with this annual marketplace fueling buy-side interest and demand, the sky could be the limit for this new form of programming.”