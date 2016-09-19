'Dateline’ Marks 25th Anniversary With Super-Sized Season

Related: NFL Hall of Famer Strahan Learns His New Position

NBC newsmagazineDateline celebrates 25 seasons when the new one kicks off Sept. 23. Dateline will air two-hour specials every week from the premiere through December—15 in all, four more than last season. “Those tend to be our most successful programs,” says Elizabeth Cole, the show’s executive producer. “The audience builds during the two-hour period.”

The program has evolved from a traditional magazine show, featuring a handful of stories each week, to a single-story, true crime focus. “It has followed its storytelling skills and investigative roots,” says David Corvo, executive producer.

The principals, including correspondent Josh Mankiewicz, all have their most memorable broadcasts over the years, including ones that led to overturned convictions and marathon sessions around major breaking news, such as Sept. 11. “How many programs have been around for 25 years?” says Mankiewicz. “It’s pretty good company to be in.”