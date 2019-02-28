dataxu launches TotalTV Advanced Ad Marketplace

Programmatic software provider dataxu is introducing its TotalTV Marketplace, which makes advanced TV inventory available to advertisers looking to target audiences on a one-to-one basis across channels and platforms.

“With the industry’s concerns around declining viewership, it often gets lost in the shuffle that people are still watching as much TV as ever—they’re just not watching it on traditional linear platforms,” said Aaron Kechley, president, platform, at dataxu. “The value of targeting strategic audiences on OTT devices, at scale, is paying off for marketers looking to augment their linear TV buys.”

As over-the-top viewing expands, advertisers are trying to reach those viewers and take advantage of the ability to target viewers watching on digital platforms. Dataxu said its connected TV (CTV) inventory supply increased 1,250% in the fourth quarter from a year ago and a 641% increase in advertisers running campaigns on connected TV.

Dataxu is also rolling out its latest tool to make buying advanced TV easier. Inventory Packages is a new way for marketers and their agencies to simply and accurately buy TV on TouchPoint, the company’s demand-side platform. Packages group similar inventory sources to make meeting strategic goals as simple as checking a box.

The first wave of Inventory Packages include:

Long Form CTV: Long form, full episode TV content, including traditional linear TV shows and movies from television networks as well as digital-based content providers. This package includes both live and video-on-demand (VOD) content.

Short Form CTV: Short form content that runs on Connected Television devices. Short form CTV content includes sports highlights, recipe clips, music videos, news briefs and more.

Mobile and Desktop FEP: Full episode content streamed on desktop and mobile devices.

Live TV: All livestreaming TV content on CTV, mobile and desktop devices.

Sports: All sports content, live and VOD, on CTV, mobile, and desktop devices.

Inventory Packages will be fully available this quarter.

“TV advertising remains one of the most powerful ways to reach consumers, no question,” said Sandro Catanzaro, co-founder and chief innovation officer at dataxu. “But the current fragmented landscape poses a new challenge to marketers looking to reach specific audiences wherever they view. With the TotalTV Marketplace, marketers can find these audiences no matter where they’re watching.”