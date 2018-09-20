dataXu Launches Planner for Linear, Connected, Addressable

Media and marketing software company dataXu introduced Total TV for Advertisers, which enables agencies and brand to create efficient buying plans across linear, connected and addressable TV.

Total TV for Advertisers helps campaigns reach audiences that are de-duplicated, whether viewers are watching linear TV or streaming programming.

Media plans can include connected TV and programmatic linear TV and be executed at scale through a deal with Sorenson Media, allowing marketers to reach the kind of specific targeted audiences with TV that digital advertising has traditionally promised,” dataXu said.

“With this new offering, dataXu provides a complete, end-to-end solution for TV buyers across every advanced TV avenue,” said Sandro Catanzaro, chief innovation officer and co-founder of dataXu. “For the first time, TV buyers can plan, buy, analyze and report all within dataXu’s product suite, making it easier and more efficient to manage complex TV budgets and campaigns across a robust, if fragmented, TV ecosystem.”

dataXu said TotalTV enables TV buyers to overcome several challenges. They can:

⦁ Efficiently reach audiences on OTT devices that are hard to find on traditional linear TV, such as cord cutters and younger consumers

⦁ Find incremental reach for strategic audience targets, which are increasingly difficult to achieve through linear TV buying alone

⦁ Maximize de-duplicated reach and buying efficiency of strategic audiences by concurrently planning linear, connected and addressable TV with dataXu’s proprietary AI

“With TotalTV, we’re able to find untapped audiences on connected TV for true, incremental reach,” said Sarah Wilson, media director, at media agency DWA.