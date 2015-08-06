Data Shows More Advertisers Using Data to Target Campaigns

Advertisers are using more data about TV audiences to target commercials and better coordinate multi-platform campaigns, a new report shows.

According to the 2nd Quarter U.S. Video Market At-A-Glance analysis from advertising software firm Videology, the number of video campaigns using audience data to target specific audiences is up 91% from the first quarter.

"In this era of convergence, brands are looking for ways to most efficiently and effectively reach their consumers. In most cases, cross-screen planning and buying drives both of these metrics," said Scott Ferber, Videology chairman and CEO. "With so much cross-screen data now at advertisers' fingertips, the planning siloes between TV and digital video campaigns are truly coming down."

Videology also found that 70% of all video campaigns ran on more than one device, 11 times the number a year ago and that the number of video campaigns employing mobile was 10.5 times the year ago level.

The most popular TV audience segments being used by advertisers in the second quarter were sports viewers, political show viewers, news show viewers, primetime viewers and adults exposed to children’s programming.