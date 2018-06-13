Data Plus Math, Verance Team for Local TV Ad Attribution

Data Plus Math has become a preferred partner with Verance and will help provide analytics and advertising attribution measurement to local broadcasters.

Verance’s Aspect open watermark technology is part of the ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV standard and will help stations generate data about their viewers.

Data Plus Math, which is working with a number of national TV network to measure the impact of ad campaigns, will analyze the Aspect data to help local programmers better monetize their inventory.

“This partnership is a crucial piece toward fulfilling the promise of Next Gen TV,” says John Hoctor, co-founder and CEO of Data Plus Math. “We will be connecting the tools to enable better local programming analytics and attribution. The embedded Verance Aspect watermark will give programmers more accurate attribution measurement from Data Plus Math.”

The ATSC 3.0 standard will enable dynamic ad insertion in live feeds and video-on-demand features. Two-way connectivity will provide viewers with data capabilities, allowing advertisers to better target consumers down to the individual-device level.

“Aspect accelerates the delivery of leading Next Gen TV features – audience measurement, personalization and advanced advertising - across all ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 devices and distribution paths, including OTA, OTT and MVPD transmissions” says Nil Shah, Verance CEO. “This partnership further enhances the ability of local programmers to track, assess and monetize their audiences as the Next Gen TV protocol emerges. It is a winning proposition for broadcasters, requiring no extra resources from those already deploying these technologies, and offering additional insights to support ad sales efforts.”