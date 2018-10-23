Data Plus Math, Kantar Join to Gauge Ad Effectiveness

In an alliance designed to better measure the performance of ad campaign, Data Plus Math, which focuses on TV attribution and the Insights division of Kantar said they will be developing advance analytics to optimize short term sales and long-term brand building.

The two companies will work on combining their measurement tool to provide U.S. TV networks, distributors, agencies and marketers with a“full-funnel” advertising analysis.

“This partnership comes at a perfect time. As marketers have increased their use of advanced analytics, television has too often been thought of only as a top-of-funnel branding vehicle,” said John Hoctor, co-founder and CEO of Data Plus Math. “The reality is that television drives both long-term brand lift as well as short-term product sales. Companies must utilize solutions to understand the relationship between Brand Marketing and Performance Marketing and find the magic equilibrium between them for sustainable financial success.”

Data Plus Math’s MediaFX platform, currently used by more than a dozen large U.S. media companies, measures the effectiveness of TV advertising in driving marketing outcomes.

“Marketers are increasingly governed by short-term metrics. But this short-term focus often comes at the expense of long-term viability,” says Stephen DiMarco, chief digital officer, Insights Division at Kantar. “This is an existential challenge for incumbent brands because they are being disrupted by attacker brands who are evaluated in a different context. By bringing sales and brand analytics together, we can create a complete solution to plan, buy and optimize their media for both short and long-term success, benefiting not only marketers, but media companies as well.”

”Kantar’s Brand Lift Insights solution evaluates the branding impact of digital and traditional ad campaigns across all formats, including TV, Connected TV, social and mobile. Kantar’s CrossMedia measures integrated media campaigns.

“We partner a lot with both Data Plus Math and the Insights Division at Kantar and having an integrated measurement system between the two will help us further drive our clients’ business and manage our branding and performance efforts for them,” says Rick Watrall, chief analytics officer, Horizon Media.

“Combining brand and lower funnel performance measurement in one platform is an exciting development for us. The combination of Data Plus Math and Kantar’s measurement approaches will help us further manage and maximize our clients’ media ROI and increase their business outcomes," Watrall said. "No longer will we have to rely on separate analyses to understand how media drives brand and performance. The combined offering allows us to deliver an integrated analytic approach for managing and improving our clients’ return on their media investment.”