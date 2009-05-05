Daryn Kagan Offers Good News to TV Stations

Former CNN news anchor Daryn Kagan is launching Good News with Daryn Kagan, a syndicated news service featuring Kagan’s own brand of reporting.



Distributed by Seewe Entertainment, Good News with Daryn Kagan offers TV stations five two-minute video packages each week of positive, inspirational stories that stations can include in their local newscasts and on their Web sites.



"Broadcast TV stations nationwide are being forced to do more with less people, and viewers are telling us they're weary of the many negative news stories,” said Tim Voit, president of Sewee Entertainment. “Good News with Daryn Kagan will expand a station's news wheel while giving viewers something new and fresh every day of the week."



Kagan can be heard each weekday on Oprah Radio on SIRIUS XM, and she also hosts her own Web site DarynKagan.com. She was one of CNN’s main news anchors from 1994-2006. When CNN didn’t renew her contract, she started her own business and decided to focus on good news instead of bad. Her first book, What's Possible! 50 True Stories of People Who Dared to Dream They Could Make A Difference, was published by Meredith Books in 2008, and featured 50 true stories of inspiring people. Her first TV film, Breaking the Curse, aired on PBS in 2007 and was honored with the 2008 Gracie Award for Outstanding Documentary. Her next TV film, Solar Town USA, about America's very first solar village in the 1970's, will air on PBS in 2009.