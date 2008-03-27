Darling, Martinez Joining TBS Baseball Broadcast Team

TBS unveiled its regular-season baseball-broadcast team for the Sunday MLB on TBS Game of the Week.

Ron Darling, an analyst on New York Mets Major League Baseball games for SportsNet New York, and former manager and current Baltimore Orioles analyst Buck Martinez will join TBS veteran Chip Caray in the broadcast booth on Sunday afternoons throughout the season.

The duo will also serve as analysts on the Division Series and Championship Series games featured on the network.

“Ron Darling has established himself as one of the most eloquent and opinionated voices in the game, and we are looking forward to showcasing his personality to our TBS audience,” said Jeff Behnke, senior vice president and executive producer for Turner Sports, in a statement. “Buck Martinez is simply regarded as one of the best analysts in baseball and his experience as a player, manager and behind the microphone will elevate our telecasts throughout the year and during our postseason coverage.”

Craig Sager will reprise his role from last year as a field reporter during the season.

So far, TBS announced broadcasts of the Boston Red Sox at the Toronto Blue Jays April 6, the Chicago Cubs at the Philadelphia Phillies April 13, the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Atlanta Braves April 20 and the New York Yankees at the Cleveland Indians April 27.

TBS will also broadcast the All-Star Game selection show July 6.