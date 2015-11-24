‘Dark Net’ Debuts on Showtime Jan. 21

The eight-part docuseries Dark Net, which explores “the netherworld where virtual and physical lives collide in ways surprising, disturbing and seemingly inevitable,” according to Showtime, debuts on the premium cable net Jan. 21. The series is developed and produced by tech and media company Vocativ.

Airing at 11 p.m., Dark Net reveals a more sinister perspective of a digitally connected world, says Showtime, where people’s every action is collected and stored.

Each half-hour episode examines themes such as bio-hacking, cyber-kidnapping and pornography addiction.

Dark Net is created by Vocativ founder Mati Kochavi and is executive produced by Danna Rabin, Vivian Schiller for Vocativ, and David Shadrack Smith for Part2 Productions.

Schiller was president and CEO of National Public Radio, and held leadership posts at Twitter and NBC News.