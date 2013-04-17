'Dark Minds' Renewed for Third Season on Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery series Dark Minds has been picked up for a third season, with new episodes expected to air in the second quarter of 2014, the network announced Tuesday.

The series follows true crime author M. William Phelps and criminal profiler John Kelly as they investigate unsolved murders with the help of a convicted serial killer.

"The work we do in Dark Minds is very important -- by bringing to light these cold cases, we hope to increase awareness in the community and possibly bring forward new leads to law enforcement," said Henry Schleiff, president and general manager, Investigation Discovery. "This series serves an important purpose on Investigation Discovery, in helping not only in the investigative work of police and law enforcement authorities but, also, in their efforts to bring closure to families of victims."