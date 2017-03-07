Dario Spina Named CMO for Viacom Velocity

Dario Spina was named chief marketing officer of Viacom Velocity, which creates marketing programs and content for advertisers.

Spina had been executive VP of Viacom Velocity. The move follows the appointment of Niels Schuurmans—who had been chief creative officer and executive VP of creative and branded content for Viacom Velocity—as CMO for Viacom’s Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT.

In his expanded role, Spina is responsible for U.S.-led partner marketing and creative efforts for Viacom’s cable networks. He will continue to report to Sean Moran, head of ad sales for Viacom.

Spina will manage creative and production responsibilities for the group’s integrated marketing initiatives across linear, digital and social platforms. He will also launch a new Velocity Culture and Creative Insights team. The unit will release an original documentary this spring.

“Over the years that Dario has been with Viacom, he has taken the business to new creative heights to support our advertisers,” Moran said. “By leveraging our industry-leading insights, he’s created unique, culturally relevant content solutions that serve advertisers’ sophisticated needs and resonate deeply with today’s consumers and our fans, wherever they are – from social media to digital to linear TV. I am looking forward to seeing the innovative ways that Dario and the team continue to grow Velocity’s top of the line offerings and capabilities.”

Spina helped launch Velocity in 2014. Earlier he was executive VP for marketing and branded entertainment for Viacom’s music and entertainment group.

Before Viacom, he worked at ad agencies and in the music industry.

“Viacom and its brands are uniquely positioned to serve today’s most influential advertisers seeking to connect with audiences in innovative and effective ways,” Spina said. “I’m excited to continue working in close creative collaboration with our partners to develop customized and dynamic solutions to engage with their audiences across platforms.”