‘Darcey & Stacey’ Back on TLC January 10

A new season of Darcey & Stacey, an unscripted show about a pair of enterprising twins and their adventures in the clothing business, starts on TLC January 10. It is season three.

“Darcey & Stacey unleash their inner boss babes by entering their clothing line into Miami Swim Week and they are determined for it to be a huge success,” goes the description. “Balancing their business and careers with their personal lives, however, continues to be a challenge for these busy twins. Stacey & Florian are making plans for their dream wedding ceremony, but when Stacey gets a taste of Florian’s jealous side, she is left questioning whether they’re making the right decision. Meanwhile, Darcey struggles to get back on her feet after ending things with her ex-fiancé Georgi. Will the couple decide to give it another go, or is their wedding and future together over for good?”

The Silva twins were previously on 90 Day Fiancé.

Darcey & Stacey is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC. ■