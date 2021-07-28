We tv Locks Down August Date for 'Life After Lockup' Return
Third season of reality series debuts Aug. 27
AMC will debut the third season of its docuseres Life After Lockup on Aug. 27, the network said Wednesday.
The 10-episode series, a spinoff of the network's Love After Lockup series, follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from Love After Lockup as they navigate through through their journey to survive the real world together, according to network officials.
Life After Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment, with Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam serving as executive producers.
