‘Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol’ on TLC Dec. 8

TLC premieres the Dr. Sandra Lee holiday special Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol Dec. 8. The special goes for an hour.

“The holidays are quickly approaching, and Dr. Lee is busy helping patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties, and family gatherings,” goes the TLC description. “However, the patients aren’t Dr. Lee’s only visitors this year—the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays—and help with a few new cases! She’ll also carry on her annual tradition of treating viewers to a pimple-inspired Christmas carol, putting viewers in a merry mood to kick off the holiday season.”

Last year’s Dr. Pimple Popper holiday special was Season’s Squeezings.

Dr. Pimple Popper is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

TLC is part of Discovery. ■