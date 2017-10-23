Dao Named Managing Director of Havas Sports & Entertainment

Daniel Dao was promoted to executive VP and managing director of Havas Sports & Entertainment USA, a division of Havas Media.



Dao, who had been executive VP, will help clients including The Coca-Cola Co., LVHM, Harley-Davidson and Delta, connect with consumers via sports and entertainment properties.



Over 15 years, Dao has worked in more than 70 countries and worked on projects including the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour and the Olympic Torch Relay.



“Daniel's progressive leadership style, combined with his boundary-pushing big ideas and deep passion, makes him the ideal person to lead the HSE team and expand the agency’s global business in North America as Mikey Hersom steps down as President of HSE,” said Colin Kinsella, CEO Havas Media Group, North America.



Havas said Dao will work closely with Hersom during the transition.



Working with Dao will be Brad Jansen, executive VP, partnerships, strategy & creative, and Amanda Daniels, executive VP, client services and production. Stacy Fuller is moving to Havas’ media business.