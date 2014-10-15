Danny Boyle Signs First-Look Deal With FX

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle and producing partner Christian Colson have signed a two-year first-look deal with FX productions.

The deal builds on the existing relationship between FX and Boyle and Colson. In October, 2013, FX acquired the 10-part World War II miniseries Telemark from the pair.

Projects for FX will be produced through Boyle and Colson’s Telly Novella Productions.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Danny and Christian for many years, having worked with them on Slumdog Millionaire,” said Peter Rice, chairman and CEO, Fox Networks Group. “Without question, they are two of the best and most talented filmmakers in this business. Their tastes and sensibilities mesh perfectly with FX Networks.”