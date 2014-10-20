Daniels, DeBevoise, Klein, Lexton and Lonker Join NYC Television Week #NYCTVWK #TCS

TLC’s Nancy Daniels, NorthSouth Productions’ Charlie DeBevoise, Atlas Media’s Bruce David Klein, Authentic Entertainment’s Lauren Lexton, and CAA’s Scott Lonker have joined the lineup at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ NYC Television Week.

The execs will participate in the roundtable discussion “The Twilight Zone of Reality Development” at The Content Show Nov.12.

The Content Show, produced by B&C parent company NewBay Media, is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

NYC TV week will also feature editions of ongoing event series Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Daniels is president of Discovery Communications network TLC, where she oversees all of the female-targeted net’s programming, production, development, new media and marketing. She previously served as executive VP of production and development for the Discovery Channel, shepherding series including Bering Sea Gold, Naked and Afraid, Deadliest Catch and Mythbusters. Prior to her Discovery Channel role, she helmed production and development for TLC, overseeing shows such as Cake Boss, The Little Couple and Sister Wives.

DeBevoise cofounded NorthSouth Productions with Mark Hickman in 2000. The independent production house, which the Hearst Company bought a stake in in 2012, produces such shows as Jokers Wild, Impractical Jokers, Say Yes to the Dress, Wrecked, Double Divas and Million Dollar Agents.

Longtime writer, director and producer Klein founded Atlas Media Corp., which creates, produces and distributes television programming. Series produced by Atlas Media Corp. include American Eats, Behind the Bash with Giada DeLaurentiis, A&E’s Biography series, Brainwashed, Dr. G: Medical Examiner, and Hotel Impossible.

Lexton is an executive producer and cofounder of Authentic Entertainment, which produces series and specials for CBS, TLC, Bravo, A&E, and Discovery, among others. Authentic, which is a subsidiary of Endemol North America, works on shows including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Toddlers & Tiaras, Ace of Cakes, Flipping Out, The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Cheer Perfection.

Former development VP for A&E, Lonker now serves as an agent in Creative Artists Agency’s alternative television department. While at A&E he had a hand in series such as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Obsessed and The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty.

The panelists will discuss the costs - from both the network and production company side - of getting a series greenlight.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.