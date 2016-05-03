Daniel Tibbets Named El Rey President, GM

Daniel Tibbets, who was Machinima’s chief content officer, has been named president and general manager of El Rey Network, reporting to Robert Rodriguez, chairman and founder. Tibbets, who will be based in Los Angeles, will oversee day-to-day operations for the network.

"Daniel is an innovator. He isn't bound by convention and most importantly, he has a deep passion for what we are doing at El Rey Network,” said Rodriguez. “At his core, Daniel is a creative and I look forward to partnering with him and the rest of our extraordinary team to continue El Rey's momentum and demonstrate the power and impact of our cutting-edge brand."

Prior to Machinima, Tibbets was senior VP of digital media for Bunim/Murray Productions.

Previously, he was studio chief at GoTV Networks and had held various positions at Twentieth Television, where he oversaw Foxlab and Fireworks Television.

"El Rey Network’s unique brand proposition is palpable,” he said. “There’s an authenticity and energy to the content that sets it apart--the genius of El Rey is Robert’s distinctive point of view. Viewers understand what El Rey stands for and advertisers want to engage with our audience and that makes this a truly exciting opportunity.”

El Rey is an English-language network founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, specializing in what it calls “badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.”