Daniel Radcliffe to Star in ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Special

Daniel Radcliffe will star in the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special that airs on Netflix next year. The special will see Kimmy Schmidt, played by Ellie Kemper, set off on a major adventure. “Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?”

Radcliffe is best known for his title role in the Harry Potter film franchise. Netflix did not say what kind of role Radcliffe will play.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are creators, showrunners and executive producers of Kimmy Schmidt. The other exec producers are Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino and David Miner.

The cast includes Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

The series’ fourth and final season was released in January.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.