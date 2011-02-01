'Dancing With the Stars' To Return Mar. 21
ABC's reality hit Dancing
With the Stars will return for season 12 with a two-hour premiere on
Monday, Mar. 21.
The results show will air the following Tuesday, Mar. 29.
The cast for season 12 will be announced live during the Feb. 28 episode of The Bachelor.
Casting for DWTS
is a huge factor in its ratings success, with last fall's edition helped by the
casting of gossip targets Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Bristol
Palin.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.