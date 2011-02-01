'Dancing With the Stars' To Return Mar. 21

ABC's reality hit Dancing

With the Stars will return for season 12 with a two-hour premiere on

Monday, Mar. 21.

The results show will air the following Tuesday, Mar. 29.

The cast for season 12 will be announced live during the Feb. 28 episode of The Bachelor.

Casting for DWTS

is a huge factor in its ratings success, with last fall's edition helped by the

casting of gossip targets Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Bristol

Palin.